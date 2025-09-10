Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $82 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $87.5 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $328.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lesaka Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $83.9 million to $92.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $358.1 million to $386.1 million.

