Lennar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 18, 2025, 5:57 PM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $591 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $8.81 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.04 billion.

