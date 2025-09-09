Lands’ End: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $294.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lands’ End expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $350 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Lands’ End expects full-year earnings in the range of 62 cents to 88 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

