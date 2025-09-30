Live Radio
Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 30, 2025, 9:44 AM

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $64.3 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

