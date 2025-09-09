Live Radio
Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 9, 2025, 4:12 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported net income of $766,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 36 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million.

