Kroger: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $609 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $33.94 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.12 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share.

