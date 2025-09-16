Korea Electric Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) on Monday reported…

NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) on Monday reported profit of $813.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Naju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The electric utility posted revenue of $15.7 billion in the period.

