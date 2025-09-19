Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Friday reported earnings of $176,000 in…

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Friday reported earnings of $176,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFFB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.