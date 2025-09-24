KB Home: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $109.8 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $109.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

