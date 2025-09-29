Jefferies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Monday reported earnings of $252.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Monday reported earnings of $252.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.05 per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.05 billion.

