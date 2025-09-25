Jabil: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $657 million, or $5.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.47 to $2.87.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.7 billion to $8.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $11 per share, with revenue expected to be $31.3 billion.

