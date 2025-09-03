J.Jill: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $154 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.