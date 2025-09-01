Is the New Citi Strata Elite Credit Card Worth It?

The newest member in the Citi credit card family is the Citi Strata Elite? Card, which offers a premium suite…

The newest member in the Citi credit card family is the Citi Strata Elite? Card, which offers a premium suite of benefits and higher earnings — but with a $595 annual fee. Deciding if it’s worth the fee comes down to if you’ll take advantage of the card’s top features.

“With any credit card that has an annual fee, you need to ask yourself what value can you get out of the card,” says Jacob Parr, known as the Points Travel Buddy on Facebook and TikTok.

Most cards are worth it for at least the first year with the sign-up offer, he adds, but will this one have staying power in your wallet?

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

6 Most Valuable Benefits of the Citi Strata Elite? Card

A Partnership with American Airlines

Citi’s recent addition of American Airlines as a travel partner is a game-changer. “American Airlines points have been historically hard to earn,” says Parr. “You could previously only earn them through AA credit cards or their shopping portal.”

But now, you can transfer Citi ThankYou® rewards directly to AAdvantage, which is an exclusive benefit since American Express, Chase and Capital One cards do not offer it.

A Generous (Though Not the Best) Welcome Offer

“The current offer of 80,000 points is worth $800 at a minimum,” says Parr. If you transfer those points out to airline or hotel partners with the right deal, though, they can be worth even more. While that is a solid offer — earned after spending $4,000 in your first three months with the card — that covers your first year’s annual fee and then some, depending on your timing, you may find other premium card offers that are valued at $1,000 or more.

The Hotel and Splurge Credits

Finding ways to cancel out some or all of your annual fee is one way that you can make a card worth it, and the Citi Strata Elite gives you a couple of opportunities to do that. “The $300 annual hotel credit is the easiest perk to put a dollar value on,” says Deryn Russell, founder of Inside the Upgrade, a travel blog devoted to affordable, luxury travel tips.

Simply book a hotel stay of two nights or more through cititravel.com and you’ll get the credit, effectively reducing your fee to $295.

Then, be sure to earn the $200 Annual Splurge Credit. With this perk, you can earn up to $200 in statement credits from spending on two of the following brands: 1stDibs, American Airlines, Best Buy, Future Personal Training and Live Nation.

The Higher Base Rate

Like most travel rewards cards, the Citi Strata Elite offers bonus earning categories:

— 12 points per dollar spent on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through cititravel.com

— Six points per dollar spent on air travel booked through cititravel.com

— Six points per dollar spent at restaurants on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Eastern Time

— Three points per dollar at restaurants at any other time

However, what stands out is the 1.5 points per dollar spent you earn on all other purchases. “That makes this card a great ‘catch-all card,'” says Parr, “since you always want to make sure you earn more than one point per dollar or 1% cash back on any purchase you make.”

Airport Lounge Access

Cardholders get a complimentary Priority Pass Select membership, which provides access to more than 1,500 airport lounges worldwide. And thanks to the American Airlines partnership, you’ll also get four Admirals Club Citi Strata Elite passes to visit any of the 50 lounge locations.

“Airport lounge access is great for those that want a nice place to hang out before flights or on layovers,” says Parr. “If I value a meal at around $20 minimum and each cocktail at $10, I usually save $40 to $50 each time I visit the airport. If I have my wife with me, the savings is even more.”

The Annual Fee Is Lower Than Some Other Top Cards

While $595 per year is significant, it’s less costly than The Platinum Card® from American Express‘ annual fee of $695 See Rates & Fees and the Chase Sapphire Reserve®‘s annual fee at $795.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

Areas for Improvement

Limited Earnings on Everyday Spending

Compared with the lower-priced Citi Strata Premier® Card

which has a $95 annual fee, the Elite bonus categories fall flat, says Parr. At least the Strata Premier earns three points per dollar at supermarkets and on gas purchases.

Odd Dining Point Limitation

While most people might do their big dining out on the weekend, it’s odd to have a credit card bonus category that watches the clock. To get the top six points per dollar on your restaurant spend, you must dine between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. ET on Friday and/or Saturday nights. That means your Sunday brunch and weeknight happy hours only earn three points per dollar.

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

Should You Stick With the Lower-Tier Premier Card?

It really comes down to how often you’ll use the premium perks, says Russell. “The Elite’s higher fee is only worth it if you’ll consistently use the $300 hotel credit, the $200 Splurge Credit and the four Admirals Club passes,” she says. “If you won’t take advantage of those every year, the Strata Premier earns solid rewards, still gives you great transfer partners and does it for a fraction of the cost.”

Still, a more advanced strategy could be to carry both cards to maximize your everyday spending. Here’s how the Citi Strata Premier’s bonus categories break down:

— Three points per dollar spent on air travel and other hotel purchases

— Three points at restaurants, supermarkets, and on gas and EV charging stations

— One point on all other purchases

How the Citi Strata Elite Card Stacks Up to Other Premium Travel Cards

Note: Some lounge programs may require enrollment.

Citi Strata Elite? Card Chase Sapphire Reserve® Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card The Platinum Card® from American Express Annual Fee $595 $795 $395 $695 Rewards — 12 points per dollar on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through cititravel.com — Six points per dollar spent on air travel booked through cititravel.com; at restaurants on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. ET — Three points at restaurants at any other time — 1.5 points on all other purchases — Eight points per dollar on all purchases through Chase Travel — Four points on flights or hotels booked direct — Three points on dining worldwide — One point on all other purchases — 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel — 5 miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel — 2 miles on all other purchases — Five points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel® (up to $500,000 per calendar year) and for prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel — One point on other purchases Welcome Offer Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months Earn 125,000 points after you spend $6,000 in purchases in the first three months Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months Earn as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new card in your first six months Airport Lounge Benefits — Priority Pass Select membership — Four Admirals Club Citi Strata Elite passes — Chase Sapphire Lounge — Priority Pass Select membership — Capital One Lounge and Landing — Priority Pass Lounges — Centurion Lounges — Delta Sky Club lounges when flying an eligible Delta flight — Select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa — Plaza Premium lounges and Escape Lounges — Priority Pass Select Other Key Perks — $300 annual hotel benefit when booked via cititravel.com — $200 annual Splurge Credit — $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck — $300 annual travel credit — IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status — $300 in StubHub credits — $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck — $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel — 10,000 bonus miles every year — $120 statement credit for Global Entry of TSA PreCheck — $200 annual airline fee credit — $200 annual hotel credit on select prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel — $199 annual CLEAR Plus Credit — $200 Uber Cash and $240 digital entertainment credits annually (paid out monthly)

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Is the Citi Strata Elite Card a Good Fit for You?

Get the card if you:

— Spend a good amount on travel and don’t mind booking via cititravel.com

— Like to fly American Airlines

— Will use the hotel and Splurge credits

— Dine out a lot, especially on weekend nights

“Overall, this feels like a card that’s trying to be a luxury card but just falling short,” says Russell. “It’s trying to compete, but is just not as attractive as the others.”

Then again, the annual fee does fall in between what Capital One, Chase and AmEx’s top-tier cards charge, so it makes sense that it’s walking that line.

The verdict: The Citi Strata Elite card can be a good choice for someone who likes to travel, especially if you like to fly American Airlines. The ability to transfer to AAdvantage is a huge value add that sets the card apart.

More from U.S. News

Clever Credit: Can My Credit Card Be Tracked at Protests?

Clever Credit: I Want to Donate to Charities. Can I Get Rewarded for That From My Credit Card?

Clever Credit: I Graduated From College. What Should Be My Next Credit Card?

Is the New Citi Strata Elite Credit Card Worth It? originally appeared on usnews.com