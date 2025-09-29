IDT: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Monday reported profit of $16.9 million in its…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Monday reported profit of $16.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $316.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.