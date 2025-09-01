Although most consumers rely heavily on credit cards, debit cards and other digital payment methods, Americans still have to write…

Although most consumers rely heavily on credit cards, debit cards and other digital payment methods, Americans still have to write checks occasionally. According to data from the Federal Reserve, checks made up only 3% of all payments in 2024.

So, if you’re dedicated to digital payments but need to write a check, would you know how to do it? Follow these step-by-step directions for how to write a check.

Steps for how to write a check

1. Write the date.

2. Write the recipient.

3. Fill in the dollar amount in numerals.

4. Write out the dollar amount.

5. Sign the check.

6. Fill out the memo line.

1. Write the Date

In the upper-right corner of the check, you’ll see a line marked “Date.” On that line, put the date that you’re writing the check, not an earlier or later date.

It’s best practice to write out the month rather than using a number. This way, you won’t mix up the digits for the month and day. So, instead of writing 9/15/2025, you’d want to write September 15, 2025. Don’t worry if you fail to follow this month-day-year format, though, as long as the date is written correctly.

[See: Best CD Rates]

2. Write the Recipient

Next, look for the “Pay to the order of” line. That’s where you’ll write the name of the check’s recipient. For instance, if your apartment landlord is called World’s Best Landlord, you’d put that name on the “Pay to the order of” line.

Be sure to spell out the name of the recipient in full rather than abbreviating it.

3. Fill in the Dollar Amount in Numerals

To the right of the “Pay to the order of” line is a box preceded by a dollar sign. That’s where you’ll write the dollar amount of the check.

So, if you’re paying $800 to your landlord for monthly rent, you’d write “800.00” in the box to represent the dollars and cents. Make sure the dollar amount is shown numerically. In other words, don’t substitute 800 with “Eight hundred.”

[Read: Best Checking Accounts.]

4. Write Out the Dollar Amount

Below the “Pay to the order of” line is a line where you’ll write out the dollar amount of the check. It should be the same as the numerical value you put in the box. Writing the number twice helps a bank verify the dollar amount of the check.

Sticking with the $800 rent example, you’d write “Eight hundred and 00/100” on this line. Even if there are no cents included in the amount, you should include “00/100” after the preceding number.

If the amount of the check was $800.50, you’d write “Eight hundred and 50/100.” And if the amount was $859, you’d write “Eight hundred fifty-nine and 00/100.”

5. Sign the Check

At the bottom-right corner of the check is a line where you, the account holder, need to put your signature. This signature should match the name and signature you provided when you opened your account.

6. Fill Out the Memo Line

In the bottom-left corner of the check is a line preceded by the word “For” or “Memo” where you can jot down a few words explaining the purpose of the check. For instance, you might put “April rent” on this line if the check is covering your rent payment for April.

[Read: Best Savings Accounts.]

What Else Should You See on Your Check?

Aside from the information you write on a check, look for these features printed on the document:

— The check number, such as 101, in the upper-right corner

— Your name, address, city, state and ZIP code somewhere to the left of the line for the date

— The name of the bank or credit union

— The nine-digit routing number in the corner below the “For” or “Memo” line. This number uniquely identifies your financial institution.

— Your account number. This number normally appears directly to the right of the routing number. It typically is anywhere from eight to 12 digits, but might be as long as 17 digits. The account number tells your financial institution which account should be tapped to cover the check.

Tips for Writing a Check

Follow these seven tips to make sure your check will be processed without any problems.

1. Write neatly so that everything can be easily read.

2. Fill it out in permanent blue or black ink.

3. Sign the check in cursive rather than printing your name.

4. Don’t put a date on the check that’s before (predated) or after the date (postdated) when you’re writing the check.

5. Draw a line to fill any gap on the “Pay to the order of” line and “Dollars” line. The line should extend from the end of what you’ve written to the end of the space. Filling in empty space with a line prevents someone from adding unauthorized information after you’ve written the check.

6. If you need to make a correction, initial the change you’ve made.

7. Make sure there’s enough money in your account to cover the check. Otherwise, you run the risk of the check being returned to you, and you could wind up being charged a nonsufficient funds fee or overdraft fee.

More from U.S. News

What Is a High-Yield Savings Account?

How to Cancel a Check

Are Banks Open Today? Federal Holiday Bank Closures

How to Write a Check originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/02/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.