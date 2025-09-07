How to Study Architecture and Become an Architect

The path to becoming an architect takes years of study and training and requires creativity, problem-solving and technical skill to…

The path to becoming an architect takes years of study and training and requires creativity, problem-solving and technical skill to turn design ideas into real spaces.

Architects may work across a variety of projects, or specialize, designing homes, skyscrapers, industrial buildings, cultural centers or malls. Many architects focus on areas from historic preservation to sustainable, environmentally conscious design.

The median salary for architects in the U.S. was $96,690 in 2024, per Bureau of Labor Statistics data, with 4% growth in the field projected over the next decade.

“Architects are problem-solvers and team-builders,” says Reece Tucker, senior architect at Barge Design Solutions, an engineering and architecture firm.

Whether you like sketching ideas on paper, designing in digital software or working with your hands to make creative visions a reality, becoming an architect may be your calling. Here’s what you need to know about studying architecture and becoming an architect.

The Two Types of Accredited Architecture Programs

Aspiring architects who want a degree that qualifies them for licensure typically pursue a five-year Bachelor of Architecture program known as a B.Arch., or a two-to-three year Master of Architecture, known as an M.Arch. In the U.S., these degrees are accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board, which is a requirement for licensure in most states.

Both B.Arch. and M.Arch. graduates must complete a training period or internship to become eligible for the Architect Registration Examination.

B.Arch.: Five-Year Undergraduate Degree in Architecture

A B.Arch. is an NAAB-accredited professional degree and is “the fastest route to licensure,” says Beth Lundell Garver, dean of practice at the Boston Architectural College in Massachusetts.

By contrast, bachelor of arts, bachelor of science or bachelor of fine arts programs in architecture are considered pre-professional degrees and are usually not accredited by NAAB. A list of all accredited architecture programs is on the NAAB website.

“I think there can be value in a more general bachelor’s degree for some students, as architecture is a very clear and focused pathway that can be limiting to young people who are still deciding on their interests and long term goals,” says Barrett Cooke, co-owner and architect at Arterberry Cooke, an architecture and interior design studio.

Earning a five-year B.Arch. typically costs over $100,000 and can reach $180,000 depending on the school, according to Archisoup, an online learning platform for architects.

“Your B.Arch focuses more quickly on what you envision your vocation to be than a more general B.A. course of study, eliminating a lot of your gen-ed requirements,” Tucker says. “While the programs are rigorous, your experience will still be undergraduate in nature.”

M.Arch.: 2-3 Year Master’s Degree in Architecture

Depending on the path you choose, a career in architecture can take a total of five to eight years of higher education when including an M.Arch.

You may pursue a M.Arch. to break into a geographic region or network; to focus on a specific school of thought such as sustainability, theory, history or historic preservation; or to follow an arts, science or fine arts undergraduate degree, Tucker says.

“An M.Arch. is essential if your undergraduate degree isn’t accredited, and it can deepen your design expertise, but it requires more time and tuition,” Garver says.

Just as with work experience, “your degree shows a prospective employer that you can show up on time, complete a series of tasks over that period of time, communicate and work on a team,” Tucker says. “The more rigorous the program, the more likely the graduate will be a high-caliber candidate for employment.”

Nonaccredited Architecture Programs: Pros and Cons

On its own, a B.A., B.S. or BFA won’t meet the education requirement for licensure.

“A nonaccredited architecture degree can be more flexible or less expensive and may suit students pursuing careers where licensure isn’t essential, such as planning, sustainability, preservation or design technology,” Garver says.

For students who complete only a program not accredited by the NAAB and don’t obtain a master’s, “you’ll have to work a minimum of 10 years before being able to take your exams,” Tucker says. “This varies by state, but it will slow you down on the path to licensure.”

Tucker pursued an interdisciplinary major as an undergraduate, then completed three architectural internships followed by a M.Arch with internships in between.

“I’ve always trusted the process and figured things out on my feet,” he says. “Do what works for you, what interests you, what you’re passionate about and what gets you out of bed in the morning.”

Cooke completed a master’s in interior architecture at Rhode Island School of Design, a program that isn’t NAAB-accredited for architecture licensing.

“Practically speaking, it meant that I needed additional professional experience and years working with licensed architects before I could take my exams and sit for my California exam,” he says. “In the end this pathway worked for me.”

Training and Testing Required to Become an Architect

Architecture students should learn to handle feedback without losing confidence, since a big part of their training involves submitting projects for critique by their peers and professors, experts say.

Educational Preparation

A good architecture program provides technical, hands-on experience in curricula and fosters design skills, including computer-aided design, teamwork, communication and a supportive learning environment, experts say. Students participate in design studios to practice creating building plans and models and learn about architectural history, building structures and technology and environmental systems.

Through drawing and design courses, architecture majors learn to turn ideas into models, with some classes focusing on materials, structures or sustainability. Courses may include urban planning and math and science classes, like calculus, algebra and physics.

Students not majoring in architecture can gain applicable experience with a broad liberal arts background. Classes that help sharpen problem-solving skills and process and teach students about history, engineering or visual representation can be beneficial, Tucker says.

“Because architecture is a generalist profession, you really need to understand all the aspects of the project you’re working on to develop a complete concept that’s rooted in site, program, history,” Tucker says.

In these courses, students learn key transferable skills such as design thinking, systems integration, project management, verbal and visual communication and stakeholder engagement, which can advance a career even without licensure and “are prized in architecture firms and many other industries,” Garver says.

Alongside your classes, it’s important to venture outside and explore the built environment. “That is a great teacher,” Tucker says.

In addition to architecture meetings, attend professional organizational meetings for engineering, planning and construction, experts recommend.

And wherever you go, “always have a sketch pad with you,” Tucker advises.

Internship Experience and Licensure Process

To become licensed to practice architecture independently in the U.S., you need about three to four years of documented real-world experience via the Architectural Experience Program, or AXP, often through internship training.

“You are allowed to record volunteer hours from outside an architectural firm for AXP credit, but they’re limited to 50% of the total required. The balance must be under the supervision of a licensed professional and they must be paid,” Tucker says.

Students must demonstrate the ability to perform 96 key tasks identified in the AXP, reporting a total of 3,740 hours across six practice areas.

“Seek a diverse project mix, not just the magazine cover work you imagined in studio,” Garver advises. “Document hours meticulously and reflect on lessons learned.”

Common training tasks in the AXP framework include drafting, client meetings, construction site visits and project coordination. Garver recommends joining firms that actively support licensure by “offering exam fee assistance, study time, licensed mentors and group practice sessions.”

After completing your AXP hours, you must pass all six divisions of the ARE. The total cost of the exam is $1,410, and the six parts can be taken at any time during a five-year period, per the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, an organization that oversees architect licensing, exams and professional standards.

After you complete the ARE and AXP, the NACRB reviews your NCARB Record and sends it to your jurisdiction, which may take up to 15 days, per the NCARB website.

“Your license is the culmination of your education because it certifies that you can protect the public’s health, safety and welfare. It’s about establishing civic trust that what you imagine will benefit those who use it,” Tucker says.

Students can also get their NCARB certificate, which allows the flexibility to work in multiple jurisdictions and demonstrates that national standards of licensure have been met.

No matter the path you take to become an architect, you should look for programs with licensed faculty, gain a broad range of AXP experience and schedule ARE exams to coincide with recent work for better pass rates, Garver says.

“Even if you pursue careers beyond traditional practice — like planning, sustainability or real estate — earning your license early keeps doors open and builds long-term credibility,” he says.

