How to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise (Tips + Tricks)

I’ve taken more than 40 cruises, and I’m still the person who packs an anti-nausea kit. Most sailings are smooth…

I’ve taken more than 40 cruises, and I’m still the person who packs an anti-nausea kit. Most sailings are smooth because I plan ahead. But earlier this year, crossing rough waters in Japan, a bout of nausea started in the middle of the night that I hoped I could ignore. Instead, it snowballed into repeated sickness into the early hours of the morning.

Unable to keep any Dramamine down, I ended up in the ship’s medical center for a Hail Mary injection of prescription meds in my buttocks — effective, but not how anyone wants to spend a sea day. That trip reinforced the simplest truth about motion sickness: timing and tactics matter.

Seasickness isn’t a character flaw; it’s a sensory mismatch that can derail even experienced cruisers when swells, wind shifts or currents cause the ship’s motion to outpace your brain’s ability to adapt. And once nausea starts, you’re stuck playing catch-up.

The good news: With a prevention plan and a simple response playbook, most travelers can stay ahead of motion sickness at sea.

What is seasickness?

Seasickness is spatial disorientation from mismatched motion signals across the vestibular and visual systems, according to Dayana Bolívar, MD, resident doctor on Yacht La Pinta, a 24-cabin yacht by Metropolitan Touring that cruises the Galapagos Islands.

In plain English: the condition is a conflict between what your inner ear senses and what your eyes perceive, explains Qasim Mohamedbhai, lead pharmacist at Travel Clinic Bromley. If your eyes stay on a cabin wall while the ship moves, your brain “gets mixed messages,” and symptoms follow — in the form of nausea, dizziness and clamminess.

As you might suspect, some people are more susceptible to this phenomenon than others. So, how do you know if you’ll be impacted? Prior motion sensitivity (in cars or on planes) is a clue, Mohamedbhai notes. Bolívar adds that age, certain ear conditions and disorders like Meniere’s disease can raise the risk. If any of this sounds familiar, plan proactively.

Why getting ahead of symptoms matters

As Mohamedbhai puts it, prevention works best. Meclizine (Bonine) or dimenhydrinate (Dramamine) can help after nausea sets in, but relief will take longer. What’s more, Bolívar says that oral dosing can worsen nausea if you’re already vomiting. Therefore, post-onset treatment is more effective via intramuscular injection. In short: Early action can be the difference between stabilizing and spiraling.

However, that doesn’t mean you should preventatively medicate on every calm-water day. Build a trigger-based plan: If you’re motion-sensitive (in cars or on planes), you’re sailing on a route known for movement (like the North Sea, a transatlantic itinerary or Drake Passage) or the captain makes a shipwide announcement warning about impending swells, start taking the medication before exposure.

Carlos Guerra, RN, serves as medical operations manager at VIKAND, which helps manage Azamara‘s onboard healthcare. Guerra suggests layering in smart behavioral choices — think: no alcohol on rough sea days, getting plenty of sleep, spending time outside with a horizon view — to do as much as possible before piling on the drugs.

Nondrug tactics that actually help

There’s a reason your mother always told you to drink ginger ale when you feel queasy: it really can calm the stomach. As such, ginger is a low-risk option that all three clinicians align on. “Ginger has the strongest evidence,” says Mohamedbhai, who points travelers to capsules, chews or tea. Bolívar treats it as support, not a silver bullet, and notes that in clinical practice, about 30% of patients feel meaningful relief.

Acupressure bands (e.g., Sea-Bands) are another low-stakes tool; they are safe, sometimes helpful and best used as an add-on rather than a replacement. The key? Making sure the bands are positioned correctly on the ventral wrists (hint: read the instructions that come with them).

A more tech-forward option, wrist-worn neuromodulation devices (e.g., Reliefbands) deliver gentle electrical stimulation and have shown benefits for some users in clinical studies, according to Mohamedbhai. They won’t outmuscle rough seas, but paired with medication timing and behavior changes, they can help take the edge off.

For even more nondrug alternatives, Guerra suggests peppermint tea or candies for a settling effect. Bolívar has also seen some benefit with peppermint, ginger, lemon or lavender scents; in moderate cases, even a fresh lemon can help. Treat these as comfort measures for mild symptoms, not as your primary plan when the ship starts to heave.

When to take medicine (and the health risks to consider)

If medication is your best option, the clinicians’ advice converges on two levers: selection and timing.

Timing is where prevention is usually won or lost. Mohamedbhai outlines clear windows: If you choose meclizine, take it one to two hours before boarding the ship (its effects last about 24 hours). For dimenhydrinate, dose 30 to 60 minutes before sailing, with repeat doses every four to six hours as needed. (Note: Meclizine is generally less sedating than dimenhydrinate, according to Mohamedbhai.)

Another option is a prescription scopolamine patch, a transdermal sticker worn behind the ear that delivers steady medication for up to three days. Just use it cautiously: Guerra advises avoiding scopolamine patches unless prescribed and monitored due to potential side effects, including confusion, memory problems, urinary difficulty, blurred vision, dry mouth and more. If you do choose to go this route, place the patch four hours before you set sail.

Bolívar notes that those with lower body mass are at higher risk for cognitive effects while using scopolamine, and that people with glaucoma, prostatic hypertrophy, urinary retention or cognitive impairment should avoid all three seasickness medications.

What to do if you missed the prevention window

If a bout of nausea surprises you, the next 15 minutes matter. The fastest drug-free fix is visual recalibration. Mohamedbhai’s first moves are to get to the ship’s middle on a lower deck and lock your gaze on the horizon, while taking slow sips of water. Avoid staring at screens, take slow breaths and grab your over-the-counter medication of choice if you haven’t already taken it.

If vomiting prevents your pills from staying down, Guerra recommends changing tactics. Get outside when possible for fresh air, focus on distant, stationary targets — not the water right below — and minimize head motion. If you’re stuck inside, he suggests sitting by a window or lying down with your eyes closed to help reduce the sensation of pendular motion. Additionally, manage your food and fluid choices: a BRAT-style diet (bananas, rice, applesauce and toast) and small sips of water or an electrolyte drink are the best options. Skip dairy and acidic foods until the storm passes.

When to see the onboard doctor

There’s a line between garden-variety seasickness and illness that requires medical intervention. Mohamedbhai draws the line at an inability to keep fluids down, persistent vomiting beyond 24 hours, severe vertigo or imbalance, or chest and breathing issues — any of which warrant urgent assessment.

Similarly, Guerra advises cruisers seek the onboard doctor if they have gone more than 12 hours without fluids, are experiencing vomiting that prevents medication absorption, have signs of dehydration (dark urine, dizziness on standing) or have symptoms that last beyond two to three days at sea. Bolívar also flags physiological danger signs — including pallor, heavy sweating, low body temperature or low blood pressure — as reasons to seek immediate care to prevent complications.

Onboard clinics are set up to treat seasickness and other ailments. Mohamedbhai says teams can give injectable anti-nausea medications (such as ondansetron or promethazine), start IV fluids for dehydration and monitor you until you stabilize. He notes costs vary by ship and treatment, but a basic visit can start around $100, and IV therapy can run several hundred dollars.

Before You Cruise:

Choose your cabin strategically

Guerra’s cabin location rule is simple: midship, lower decks. You can think of a cruise ship like a seesaw, where the middle stays in place and either end moves up and down. As such, avoid booking a stateroom in the bow or stern.

If your budget allows, choose a window or balcony cabin over an interior stateroom to give your brain a reliable horizon reference. Similarly, avoid cabins on high decks, where movement is amplified.

What to pack — and how to use it

Mohamedbhai’s personal family kit is pragmatic: meclizine 25 mg (take once daily, starting before boarding); dimenhydrinate 50 mg (use as a rescue during rough stretches); a prescription scopolamine patch (place the night before embarking on a longer voyage, if it’s an appropriate medical option for you); plus ginger chews or capsules and acupressure wristbands as drug-free add-ons.

Guerra builds around the same spine and throws in electrolyte packets, plain crackers and comfort items that lower anxiety (for example, a guided meditation smartphone app to take your mind off your symptoms).

Motion sickness is a solvable problem if you treat it like one. Start before you sail, pick a cabin that moves the least and default to tactics that reconcile what your eyes and inner ear are telling your brain: outside air, a fixed horizon, light food, hydration and rest. If you miss the prevention window, act within minutes, and don’t hesitate to use the ship’s clinic when pills won’t stay down or warning signs appear. Motion-sensitive travelers use all of these tactics to keep on cruising — and actually enjoy their days at sea.

Why Trust U.S. News

Jill Schildhouse has been an avid cruiser since the mid-’90s and has personally suffered from seasickness on numerous sailings (most notably on ocean voyages around Iceland, Hawaii, Japan and the Caribbean during a tropical storm). She has been on 10 cruises in the last eight months, from the newest megaships and luxury yachts to older vessels and riverboats. To write this article, she interviewed multiple medical experts, completed extensive research and drew upon her decades of experience as a cruiser. Schildhouse covers the travel industry for myriad top-tier outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, AARP, Fodor’s, Reader’s Digest and Insider.

You might also be interested in:

— First-Time Cruise Tips: Major Mistakes to Avoid

— U.S. News’ Best Cruise Lines Rankings

— The Top Cleanest Cruise Lines

— The Best Time to Book a Cruise + Tips

— The Best Cruise Insurance Plans

More from U.S. News

The Ultimate Cruise Packing List for 2025 (Print-Ready)

First-Time Cruise Tips: 20 Major Mistakes to Avoid

How Much Does a Cruise Cost in 2025?

How to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise (Tips + Tricks) originally appeared on usnews.com