How to Maximize Points With the AmEx Trifecta

For travelers who prefer the American Express Membership Rewards program, a popular way to maximize earning points is through a strategy known as the American Express Trifecta. This three-card strategy allows you to earn Membership Rewards points on every purchase. By juggling three different American Express cards that earn these points, cardholders select the appropriate card for whatever they are buying — and every purchase earns at least two points per dollar spent.

“The point of the trifecta is to combine the benefits and bonus category earn rates of each card,” says Dave Grossman, credit card expert and founder of YourBestCreditCards.com.

Learn how this three-card strategy allows you to earn the most points on every purchase while also enjoying the varied benefits included on each card.

Is the AmEx Trifecta for Everyone?

“When people within the points/miles community start to give names to things like the AmEx Trifecta, it can almost seem like it’s culty or exclusive,” says Leigh Rowan, founder of Savanti Travel. “But anybody can play this game.”

Requirements include:

— Strong credit. You must qualify for each of the three cards you choose.

— Responsibility. You’ll need to manage multiple credit cards at once.

— Execution. You’ll need to be comfortable using points and miles to reduce your travel costs.

If you check those boxes, a strategy like the AmEx Trifecta could be worth trying.

How It Works

There are three personal and three business credit cards that earn American Express Membership Rewards points. The goal is to find the best combination based on your spending patterns and budget. For most people, it makes sense to choose one premium level card, one midtier card and one that has a low or $0 annual fee.

Here’s a look at the most common trifecta, along with an all-consumer and all-business variation.

Option 1: The Classic Trifecta

— The Platinum Card® from American Express: $695 annual fee See Rates & Fees

— American Express® Gold Card: $325 annual fee See Rates & Fees

— The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: No annual fee See Rates & Fees

Total annual fees: $1,020

In this scenario, The Platinum Card offers lounge access and other travel perks, as well as five points per dollar spent on airfare, says Grossman. You’d use the AmEx Gold to earn four points on dining (on up to $50,000 a year; one point thereafter) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 a year, one point thereafter). Finally, use the Blue Business Plus as your “catchall” card to earn two points on all other eligible purchases (on up to $50,000 a year, then one point).

“With this combination, you are earning between two and five points per dollar on all purchases,” says Grossman.

Option 2: The Consumer Trifecta

— The Platinum Card® from American Express: $695 annual fee

— American Express® Gold Card: $325 annual fee

— American Express® Green Card: $150 annual fee

Total annual fees: $1,170

Not everyone has a small business, but that doesn’t mean you can’t build a different trifecta. “If you aren’t eligible for a business card or if you spend a ton on nonairfare travel, you might instead use the American Express Green Card for three points per dollar on all travel and transit purchases,” says Grossman.

Rowan recommends swapping in the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card (with its $95 annual fee) if you already carry it, though it is not currently being issued to new applicants. That card offers three points per dollar at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in purchases per year and two points at U.S. gas stations.

Option 3: The Business Trifecta

— The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: $695 annual fee See Rates & Fees

— American Express® Business Gold Card: $375 annual fee See Rates & Fees

— The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: No annual fee

Total annual fees: $1,070

“This would allow you to take advantage of the travel benefits and lounge access from The Business Platinum Card from American Express,” says Grossman. You’d also get value from business-related statement credits with Dell and Adobe.

Then use the American Express Business Gold Card for four points per dollar on up to $150,000 in combined purchases annually where it bonuses your top two categories from a defined list each month. Dining and gas are two popular bonus categories. Finally, the Blue Business Plus Card again rounds it out with its two points base rate (on the first $50,000 spent per year).

Mastering the Trifecta

If you’re going to use the trifecta, you should plan to check up on your accounts at least a couple of times per month, while also staying dialed in to each card’s bonus categories. “You have to pay attention to your cards, the benefits, the earning and the burning,” says Rowan.

If you carry a top and a midtier card, you’ll pay more than $1,000 in annual fees. “Benefit programs are good, and you should use them,” says Rowan. “But the time you spend managing them to get a return may take you a bit more time than you wish.”

That said, if you’re getting up to a 5% return on points and then even more on redemption — and over time it’s enough to cover the cost of a dream trip for your family, let’s say — it can be worthwhile. “Most people would say, ‘Hell, yeah’ to that,” says Rowan.

Tips for Maximizing the AmEx Trifecta

So how can you make sure the effort you put in gets you the return you’re seeking? Start with these strategies:

— Use the right card for purchases. Remembering which card offers which bonus categories can be a challenge. Tip: Place a small sticker on the back of each card with notes about bonus categories so you can maximize your rewards on the go.

— Earn your welcome offers. This is typically the biggest bunch of points that you can earn at once. If it’s a challenge to meet the spending requirement, try timing your application with a large purchase, like car repairs or a home improvement project.

— Watch for offers. American Express provides targeted offers for each card and customer, which sometimes means extra points for shopping at participating retailers. However, you must activate the offers before making a purchase or you’ll miss out.

— Redeem wisely. High-end travel bookings can help you get more value from your points than lower-value redemption options like online shopping, gift cards or statement credits. “The best thing to do is move points to hotel or airline programs,” says Rowan. AmEx has 20 airline and hotel loyalty transfer partners, some of which offer limited-time bonuses to encourage point transfers. Rowan is a big proponent of focusing on airlines like Aeroplan or Air France to get maximum value on the redeeming side.

— Focus on the important (or relevant) statement credits. Whether it’s an airline fee credit or CLEAR membership, try to capitalize on card offers that offer real dollar value — especially when you get the full credit in one lump. Smaller monthly credits may not be as impactful, but can add up if you’re spending with those partners anyway. “The credit card benefit companion programs are the coupon books of the modern age,” says Rowan.

— Know the AmEx rules. If your plan is to have three American Express cards, be mindful of the company’s application rules, which limit how often you can apply and how many cards you can have at once.

If You’re Not Ready

While this strategy is open to all, that doesn’t mean it’s a good fit for everyone. “If you’re the set-it-and-forget-it type, get one card and don’t stress about it,” says Rowan. “Whatever suits your personality, do it and don’t look back.”

If you wanted to start with just one card, Rowan’s choice would be the AmEx Gold Card, which he calls “a powerhouse card” that can be perfect for the everyday spender. From there, you can decide if and when it makes sense to up-level your strategy by adding on another one or two cards to your repertoire.

Whether or not you can master the trifecta comes down to how much effort you want to put in. “Creatively using credit cards in the right way can give you a great return,” says Rowan.

Update 09/04/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.