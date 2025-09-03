The Walmart MoneyCard is a reloadable prepaid card that allows those without traditional checking accounts to spend and manage their…

The Walmart MoneyCard is a reloadable prepaid card that allows those without traditional checking accounts to spend and manage their money. It’s available as a Visa or Mastercard, making it easy to use just about anywhere. The MoneyCard also awards cash back on certain purchases.

So how do you load funds onto a Walmart MoneyCard? There are a few ways to do it. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Load Your Walmart MoneyCard

You must be at least 18 years old to purchase a Walmart MoneyCard. When you first get your card, you need to register and activate it, then set up your account. Activation requires online access and verification of your identity, which includes providing a Social Security number. You’ll also need the mobile app to access all account features.

Once your account is set up, it’s time to fund the card. This can be done a number of ways.

1. Rapid Reload. You can load cash onto your MoneyCard at any Walmart store using the Rapid Reload option. Simply go to the customer service desk or MoneyCenter, provide the card, and the cashier will help you add funds. You can add $20 to $1,000 to your card. Keep in mind that this service costs $3, but you can also reload funds for free using the Walmart MoneyCard app at Walmart stores.

2. Direct deposit. Many cardholders choose to set up direct deposit. This allows your paycheck or government benefits to be deposited directly onto your Walmart MoneyCard on a regular basis. If you have at least $500 in direct deposits each month, the card’s monthly fee is waived. Additionally, you may be able to receive your paycheck up to two days early and government benefits up to four days early.

3. Check deposit. You can use the MoneyCard app to deposit checks to your account. Note that mobile check deposit is available to cardholders with active accounts who have recurring payroll direct deposit for at least two months.

4. Reload at other retailers. Some participating retailers besides Walmart offer services to reload money onto your MoneyCard. These include 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, CVS and many more. The $3 fee applies when reloading at these stores.

5. Online bank transfer. If you have a bank account, you can use it to fund your MoneyCard by transferring funds online. Simply log into your MoneyCard account and link a bank account, then enter the amount you want to transfer. The funds should be available within three business days.

Walmart MoneyCard FAQs

Update 09/04/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.