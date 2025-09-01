How to Build a DIY First Aid Kit

Whether you’re sending a child off to college, heading on a family vacation or just thinking about safety, packing up…

Whether you’re sending a child off to college, heading on a family vacation or just thinking about safety, packing up a first aid kit is a good idea. You may not think about the need for a first aid kit (sometimes referred to as a FAK) until you need one, but having a FAK can save lives and prevent injuries from worsening.

“A ready, well-stocked kit turns minor injuries into self-care and buys time in bigger emergencies,” says Farah Madhat, a pharmacist and executive vice president of experience and innovation at AnewHealth, a pharmacy company that helps those with complex and chronic care needs.

[SEE: Top Pharmacist-Recommended First Aid Products.]

Why You Should Create a DIY First Aid Kit

Although you can buy a ready-made first aid kit, there are a few reasons why you may want to create your own:

— Health conditions. If you or others in your family have conditions or diseases, like diabetes, your kit may need more first aid items. “For example, if you might be with individuals who have Type 1 diabetes or severe allergic reactions, you’ll want to make sure you have supplies that address those conditions,” says Dr. Jestin Carlson, an emergency medicine doctor in Erie, Pennsylvania and a member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council.

— Extreme sports and activities. You may want to customize your first aid kit based on where you’ll use it. The items you have in a home first aid kit may be somewhat different than one that you take with you on a hike. Plus, if you participate in higher-risk activities, like mountain climbing, remote trail hiking, backcountry skiing or mountain biking, you will want to include extra supplies for more severe emergencies.

— Personalized medicine. Some people want to keep certain medications in your first aid kit that don’t interfere with other medications that they use. Creating a kit for yourself ensures you have the right items and the right versions for you, for example if you can’t take ibuprofen because of kidney disease, you can be sure your DIY kit has acetaminophen instead.

[Read: 20 Drug Interactions You Should Know About]

Depending on the items you have in it, a DIY first aid kit can help treat a variety of health incidents, including:

— Allergic reactions

— Bleeding

— Blisters

— Bug bites

— Cuts and scrapes

— Diarrhea

— Headache

— Minor sprains

Some of these items may help an injury or health problem begin to heal. Others will provide just enough relief until health professionals can analyze it further.

There are several places where it’s useful to have a DIY first aid kit:

— At home

— In a dorm room

— In your car or RV

— Inside a backpack or purse that you use often

— Attached to a bike, e-bike or other method of transportation

Having a FAK in these places can help you in a variety of situations, including:

— In the event of a natural disaster or when you need to evacuate

— While playing sports or hiking

— While traveling

[READ: How to Perform CPR: A Guide to Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.]

Must Haves: Items to Have in a DIY First Aid Kit

As you build your DIY first aid kit, you’ll want to have several basic items in it. Here’s what you should make sure to include.

Click here to download a DIY first aid kit checklist.

Bandages

Include bandages of different sizes, at least four of each size. “Small minor injuries are more likely to happen frequently, and what I’ve found from some of the commercially-prepared kits is they never have enough adhesive bandages,” says Dr. Elisabeth Mock, a family physician in Bangor, Maine, and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians’ board of directors.

Having more than you think you might need can avoid you from running out quickly. Include different types of bandage and wraps, like:

— Adhesive bandages

— Gauze pads of various sizes

— Elastic wrap to wrap around a sprain or strain to lower swelling and give support to the injured area

— Triangular bandage, which can work as a sling for a hurt arm, wrist or shoulder.

— Moleskine or blister bandages

Antibiotics and supplies

To clean an injury or wound and prevent infection, you’ll need a few things:

— Antiseptic wipes

— Antibiotic spray or ointment

— Cotton applicators

Tools

— Commercial tourniquet, which can slow severe bleeding

— Instant cold pack to numb the pain from a sprain or strain

— Tweezers to remove a tick, splinter, glass or other small items

— Small scissors for cutting bandages, strings or even just pesky tags on clothing

— Gloves, which are a barrier against bodily fluids and germs

Over-the-counter medications

Many first aid kits will include over-the-counter medications, such as:

— Pain relievers, like Tylenol, Advil and Excedrin

— Nondrowsy oral antihistamines

— Cough medicines

— Antacids

— Anti-diarrheal medicine

— Antihistamine cream for a bug bite, allergic reaction itch or inflammation

— Eye drops

Important paperwork

It’s helpful to have certain paperwork in your first aid kit, including:

— A printed list of medications that you use, including dosing and timing

— A copy of your health insurance card

— A list of health care providers you see regularly and their phone numbers

Take a picture of these items so you have them on your phone as well. These items are useful if you need to seek out further medical care.

Medications used by you or loved ones

This is where first aid kit customization comes in handy. If you or someone you’re with has severe allergies, then having an epinephrine pen in your kit is essential. The same applies if you’re with someone who has diabetes and needs to have insulin in your kit.

If you don’t have a need for emergency medication but you or someone you’re with uses regular prescription medication, consider having a three- to seven-day supply of that medication in your kit.

Naloxone (optional)

Naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses. Although not everyone will choose to have this type of medication in a first aid kit, it can be life-saving to have when needed.

“Naloxone, when appropriate, buys critical minutes before EMS arrives,” Madhat says.

Putting Together Your DIY First Aid Kit

To put together your DIY first aid kit:

1. Keep the materials for your first aid kit in any original packaging. For example, keep bandages unopened and in their own packaging to keep them sterile.

2. Choose an appropriate bag for your first aid kit. Depending on where you’ll keep the bag, you could choose a durable, hard-shelled bag or something flexible. Aim for a lightweight option with several pockets. If the kit might get wet, make sure that it’s waterproof.

3. Consider where your bag is being kept, and adjust its contents as needed. For a first aid kit that’s staying in a car, you may want to reconsider keeping medications in it if you live in an area with extreme weather, as heat and cold can damage medications.

4. Do your best to keep items neatly in your kit. A disorganized first aid kit could cause you to lose valuable time during an emergency.

Preparing to Use Your First Aid Kit

Having the best DIY first aid kit in the world means nothing if you’re not prepared to use it.

“The biggest thing we need to help people to heal injuries or potentially save lives is always with us, and that’s our head and our hands,” Mock says. “You just need to have a little bit of training and be able to take a deep breath, and be prepared to be calm and act.”

One helpful idea is to take a course from the Red Cross on first aid or CPR. The Red Cross also has an online course called Until Help Arrives.

“These courses will help you get comfortable using the materials in the kit,” Carlson says.

Your area health care facilities or schools also may have CPR classes.

The Red Cross also has a Red Cross First Aid app that guides you on how to evaluate a first aid scenario and how to provide treatment.

If you have naloxone or an epinephrine pen in your first aid kit, work with health care providers or reliable online sources to help you learn how to use them.

Although you could potentially research online what to do when you’re in the throes of a first aid incident, you have to be careful about accuracy.

How to Maintain a First Aid Kit

Check your first aid kit after you’ve used it to assess what supplies need to be replenished.

If you haven’t used it, plan to check it every six months. Look for any items like bandages or gauze pads that may be running low. Check medication expiration dates, so you can throw out what’s expired and replace it with new medications. If you keep a list of your medications used in a first aid kit, update the list as you change medications.

More from U.S. News

Best Products for Summer Health Hazards

Migraine Hacks and Remedies for Fast Relief

What to Pack in Your Hospital Bag Before a Surgery or Procedure: A Checklist

How to Build a DIY First Aid Kit originally appeared on usnews.com