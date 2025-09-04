How Much Should You Tip a Tattoo Artist?

With so many opportunities to tip, it can be challenging to know when to offer extra cash and when the…

With so many opportunities to tip, it can be challenging to know when to offer extra cash and when the gesture is unnecessary.

If you’re getting a tattoo, tipping is considered good financial etiquette.

“As with all gratuities, tipping is a gesture of appreciation for good service and good product,” says Pat Sinatra, a founding member of the Alliance of Professional Tattooists.

“We commonly tip food servers and salon workers, as many of these people often work for minimum wage or commission and percentage cut and rely on tips for their income. This is no different for tattooists,” she adds.

Patrick Cornolo, owner of Speakeasy Custom Tattoo in Chicago, agrees: “Tipping is pretty normal in tattooing. If you had a good experience and love your tattoo, tipping is appreciated but not expected.”

Cornolo and Sinatra offer some insight on tipping etiquette when you’re paying tattoo artists:

Should You Tip a Tattoo Artist?

In short, yes. You should always strive to tip your tattoo artist.

“Often, tattoo artists are renting a chair or space and give as much as 50% of their earnings to the shop owner,” Sinatra says.

That means if you’re getting a $200 tattoo, your tattoo artist might only get $100 for that work, time and effort spent inking your body art.

Sinatra also recommends tipping all tattoo artists, even if you’re getting your ink done by the owner. “Clients often feel they don’t need to tip the owner, but if the owner is working alongside others in the studio and their work is valued, a tip is greatly appreciated,” Sinatra says.

[Trump Proposed Eliminating Taxes on Tipped Workers. Here’s What Employees Should Know]

How Much Do You Tip a Tattoo Artist?

When it comes to how much to tip a tattoo artist, you can look to the etiquette for tipping hairdressers, massage therapists and restaurant servers for guidance.

“Frankly, whatever is affordable to you is welcome,” Sinatra says. “A suggested percentage of 20% to 25% for personal services is an accepted standard.”

Cornolo puts the range between 15% to 20%, but says that it really varies. “Some tip less, and some are very generous.”

For instance, you might wonder how much to tip for a $500 tattoo. In this case, tipping anywhere from $75 to $125 would be appropriate. If you’re getting smaller artwork or a touch-up done, tipping anywhere from $15 to $25 is a suitable amount.

Some regular or returning clients also give gifts, such as restaurant gift cards, theater tickets and doughnuts, to their tattoo artists.

“These are nice gestures to show they appreciate your time and work — and are also appreciated,” Cornolo says.

[READ: Your Holiday Tipping Guide: Who to Tip and How Much.]

Do You Tip for Tattoos That Take Multiple Sessions?

Sometimes, a tattoo requires more than one session to complete.

At Speakeasy Custom Tattoo, Cornolo notes that the tattoo artists often complete large-scale work that requires multiple sessions to complete.

“Multiple-sitting clients either tip per session or some will wait and tip when the piece is completed,” he says. “This is completely a personal choice on their end.”

Do You Tip Differently for Custom Tattoos?

Custom tattoos consist of body art that your tattoo artist creates in collaboration with you, whereas flash or walk-in tattoos are premade designs you’ll find in a book or poster at the tattoo shop.

“The tipping practice would be the same regardless of it being a custom tattoo or a walk-in from a flash sheet on the wall,” Cornolo says.

Generally, walk-in tattoos are smaller designs, which cost less, while custom tattoos might be larger and more expensive because of the pre-work, but tipping a percentage based on the total cost applies to both tattoo types.

[See: Here’s When You Don’t Have to Tip]

Do Tattoo Artists Prefer to Be Tipped in Cash?

Choosing to tip in cash or with a credit card is up to the tattoo artist’s discretion, Sinatra says. She recommends that clients ask their tattoo artist what they prefer.

In Cornolo’s experience, however, cash tips are best.

But whether your tattoo artist likes cash or card tips, it can be helpful to learn about that preference before your appointment, since some ink work can be pretty costly, and you’ll want to make sure you have the correct tip amount on hand.

In general, tipping is a polite way to express gratitude for a job well done, and it also serves as a means of supporting tattoo artists who rely on tips as part of their income. That said, according to Sinatra, “A tip is never expected. It is always graciously appreciated.”

More from U.S. News

The Cost of Dining and Drinking Out Is Rising: How to Manage the Tab

Rethinking the Biggest Traditional Expenses

Sephora Versus Ulta: Which Is Better?

How Much Should You Tip a Tattoo Artist? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/05/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.