How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/24/2025

U.S. stocks drifted lower, easing major indexes a bit further below the all-time highs they set at the beginning of the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3%.

Micron Technology fell to give back some of its huge gain for the year even though it reported a better profit than expected. Homebuilders rose following a strong report on sales of new homes.

Stocks have rallied furiously in recent months since hitting a bottom in April.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.95 points, or 0.3%, to 6,637.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.50 points, or 0.4%, to 46,121.28.

The Nasdaq composite fell 75.62 points, or 0.3%, to 22,497.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.53 points, or 0.9%, to 2,434.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.39 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 193.99 points, less than 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 133.62 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.79 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 756.34 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 3,577.06 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,187.06 points, or 16.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.82 points, or 9.2%.

