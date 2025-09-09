How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/9/2025

U.S. stocks drifted to more records. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday, beating its all-time high set last week. The…

U.S. stocks drifted to more records.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday, beating its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%, also setting all-time highs. UnitedHealth helped lead the market after saying it plans to stick with its 2025 profit forecast.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market. The latest discouraging report on the job market further cemented expectations for cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Traders are expecting the Fed will make its first rate cut of the year at its meeting next week.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.46 points, or 0.3%, to 6,512.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.39 points, or 0.4%, to 45,711.34.

The Nasdaq composite rose 80.79 points, or 0.4%, to 21,879.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.07 points, or 0.5%, to 2,381.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.11 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 310.48 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.10 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.22 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 630.98 points, or 10.7%.

The Dow is up 3,167.12 points, or 7.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,568.70 points, or 13.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.66 points, or 6.8%.

