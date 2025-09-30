How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/30/2025

U.S. stocks coasted to the finish of their latest winning month. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday to close out…

U.S. stocks coasted to the finish of their latest winning month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday to close out its fifth straight winning month after setting a record last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

The quiet trading came as a potential shutdown of the U.S. government loomed. Past shutdowns have had limited impact on the economy and stock market, and many investors expect something similar this time around. Treasury yields wavered but ultimately held relatively steady following mixed reports on the U.S. economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.25 points, or 0.4%, to 6,688.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.82 points, or 0.2%, to 46,397.89.

The Nasdaq composite rose 68.86 points, or 0.3%, to 22,660.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.24 points, or 0.1%, to 2,436.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 44.76 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 150.60 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 175.94 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.16 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 806.83 points, or 13.7%.

The Dow is up 3,853.67 points, or 9.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,349.22 points, or 17.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 206.33 points, or 9.3%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.