How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/11/2025

Wall Street rolled to more records after mixed data on the economy cemented expectations for coming cuts to interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday and set an all-time high for a third straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market following the reports on joblessness and inflation, as traders bet the Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates for the first time this year at its meeting next week. European stocks rose after the European Central Bank held its main interest rate steady.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 55.43 points, or 0.8%, to 6,587.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617.08 points, or 1.4%, to 46,108.

The Nasdaq composite rose 157.01 points, or 0.7%, to 22,043.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 43.52 points, or 1.8%, to 2,421.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 105.97 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 707.14 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 342.69 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.48 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 705.84 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 3,563.78 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,732.28 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 191.37 points, or 8.6%.

