How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/8/2025

Stocks nudged higher ahead of a week with several data reports that could dictate whether and by how much the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next meeting.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% and finished just below its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5% to a record.

AppLovin and Robinhood Markets helped lead the market on news they will join the S&P 500 index later this month. Trading across Wall Street was relatively quiet ahead of updates coming later this week on the job market and inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.65 points, or 0.2%, to 6,495.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.3%, to 45,514.95.

The Nasdaq composite rose 98.31 points, or 0.5%, to 21,798.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.85 points, or 0.2%, to 2,394.89.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 613.52 points, or 10.4%.

The Dow is up 2,970.73 points, or 7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,487.91 points, or 12.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 164.74 points, or 7.4%.

