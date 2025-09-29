How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/29/2025

Wall Street drifted a bit higher after a day of mixed trading. The S&P 500 added 0.3% Monday. The Dow…

Wall Street drifted a bit higher after a day of mixed trading.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. All three are near their all-time highs set a week ago.

Technology stocks recovered some of their losses from last week, while oil companies sank with the price of crude. This week’s highlight for Wall Street is scheduled for Friday, when the latest monthly update on the job market is due. The hope is for modest numbers that will keep the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.51 points, or 0.3%, to 6,661.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.78 points, or 0.1%, to 46,317.07.

The Nasdaq composite rose 107.09 points, or 0.5%, to 22,591.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,435.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 779.58 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 3,771.85 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,280.36 points, or 17%.

The Russell 2000 is up 205.09 points, or 9.2%.

