How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/26/2025

Wall Street broke its three-day losing streak and trimmed its losses for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4%. All three indexes pulled closer to their records set at the start of the week.

Stocks got some help from a report on inflation that suggested the Federal Reserve may be able to continue cutting interest rates. Such cuts would help justify high prices for stocks after their big rally. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs caused waves for some stocks but not for the broad market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 38.98 points, or 0.6%, to 6,643.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.97 points, or 0.7%, to 46,247.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 99.37 points, or 0.4%, to 22,484.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.28 points, or 1%, to 2,434.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 20.66 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 67.98 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 147.41 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.45 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 762.07 points, or 13%.

The Dow is up 3,703.07 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,173.28 points, or 16.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.16 points, or 9.2%.

