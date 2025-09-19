How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/19/2025

Wall Street tacked on some more gains as it glided to the finish of its latest record-setting week. The S&P…

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7%. All three indexes hit an all-time high for the second straight day.

FedEx climbed after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The price of gold continued its sharp rally amid expectations for lower interest rates and worries about higher inflation. Japanese stocks fell after the Bank of Japan said it would reduce its trove of stock funds.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.40 points, or 0.5%, to 6,664.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.85 points, or 0.4%, to 46,315.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 160.75 points, or 0.7%, to 22,631.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.93 points, or 0.8%, to 2,448.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 80.07 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 481.05 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 490.37 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 51.71 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 782.73 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 3,771.05 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,320.68 points, or 17.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 218.61 points, or 9.8%.

