How AmEx Platinum Measures Up Against Sapphire Reserve and Strata Elite

The premium travel card market is competitive, and American Express has unveiled major changes to The Platinum Card® from American Express. Along with shifts to the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Citi’s launch of the Citi Strata Elite? Card, frequent travelers have plenty of options when it comes to choosing a premium travel card.

All three offer valuable perks and rewards, but the best fit depends on how you travel and the benefits you can use.

AmEx Platinum at a Glance

The biggest change is the new $895 annual fee, opposed to the previous $695. See Rates & Fees New cardholders will pay this immediately, while existing consumer customers will see the hike at their next renewal date on or after Jan. 2, 2026. In addition to enhanced existing credits, there is a new hotel credit and ways to earn on spending with brands like lululemon and Oura.

Comparing Premium Travel Cards

Let’s see how the three cards stack up against each other:

Feature Citi Strata Elite? Card The Platinum Card® from American Express Chase Sapphire Reserve® Annual Fee $595 $895 See Rates & Fees $795 Rewards — 12 points per dollar on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through Citi Travel® — Six points per dollar on flights through Citi Travel and at restaurants on CitiNights? — Three points per dollar on other restaurant purchases — 1.5 points per dollar on all other purchases — Five points per dollar on flights booked directly or with AmexTravel.com and on hotels booked with AmexTravel.com. — One point per dollar on all other purchases — Eight points per dollar on Chase Travel? purchases — Four points per dollar on directly booked hotels and flights — Three points per dollar on dining — One point per dollar on all other purchases Statement Credits — Up to $300 annual hotel credit — Up to $200 annual Splurge Credit? — Up to $200 annual Blacklane® credit — Up to $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit — Up to $200 annual airline incidental fee credit*(The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.) — Up to $600 hotel credit — Up to $400 Resy dining credit* — Up to $300 digital entertainment credit* — Up to $300 lululemon credit* — Up to $120 Uber One membership credit and up to $200 Uber cash* — Up to $200 Oura credit* — Up to $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit* — Up to $300 Equinox credit* — Up to $209 CLEAR® Plus credit* — Up to $155 Walmart+ credit* — Up to $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit* — Up to $300 annual travel credit — Up to $500 The Edit? hotel credit — Up to $300 dining credit — Up to $300 StubHub credit — $250 Apple TV+ and Apple Music credit — Up to $300 DoorDash promos and $120 DashPass membership credit — $120 in Lyft credits — $120 in Peloton credit — Up to $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit Lounge Access — Priority Pass — Four Admirals Club passes per year — Global Lounge Collection, including Centurion Lounges — Delta Sky Club — Plaza Premium — Escape — Priority Pass — Priority Pass — Chase Sapphire Lounges — Select Air Canada lounges Travel Benefits — Trip delay, trip cancellation and interruption protection — Lost or damaged luggage protection — Auto collision damage waiver — Status with Hilton, Marriott and Leading Hotels of the World — Elite benefits with Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection — Trip delay, trip cancellation and interruption protection** — Rental car coverage*** — Status with IHG rewards — Elite benefits with The Edit — Primary rental car insurance — Trip cancellation, interruption and delay coverage — Baggage delay protection — Medical evacuation and emergency medical and dental coverage

Who Benefits from the Citi Strata Elite? Card?

Citi Strata Elite? Card targets travelers seeking strong rewards with a $595 annual fee that’s lower than competitors. It has fewer lifestyle credits than The Platinum Card® from American Express and Chase Sapphire Reserve®. However, its ThankYou® Points transfer to American Airlines AAdvantage miles, and cardholders get four Admirals Club passes each year — benefits the other premium cards don’t offer.

“It could be a good addition if you already have a Citi credit card, like the Citi Strata Premier® Card or the Citi Double Cash® Card,” says Sarah Silbert, managing editor at Points Path. “Adding this card would boost your Citi ThankYou Points earnings, and you’d be able to earn a minimum of two points per dollar on every purchase if you have the Citi Double Cash Card.”

Citi Strata Elite? Card is best for:

— Existing Citi Strata Premier or Citi Double Cash cardholders

— American Airlines flyers

— Weekend diners

Who Benefits From The Platinum Card® from American Express?

The Platinum Card® from American Express has unmatched lounge access and thousands in statement credits across travel, dining, entertainment, fitness and retail. Getting enough value to offset the $895 annual fee might be a challenge if you don’t travel often, but the price tag is justifiable if you’re a frequent flyer and can take advantage of luxury perks.

“The AmEx Platinum offers access to the most lounge networks,” says Silbert. “You get Centurion Lounge access, Priority Pass access, access to Delta Sky Club lounges when you fly Delta, and access to the Plaza Premium and Escape Lounge networks.”

The Platinum Card from American Express is best for:

— Frequent flyers seeking comprehensive lounge access

— Travelers who book luxury hotels

— Cardholders who can redeem various lifestyle credits

Who Benefits from Chase Sapphire Reserve®?

Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers flexibility and practical travel protections. Its easy-to-use $300 annual travel credit offsets more than a third of the $795 annual fee. The card’s travel protections stand out, offering primary car rental coverage, broad trip cancellation and delay protections, and emergency evacuation and medical coverage.

“Chase Sapphire Reserve’s rental car insurance is still the best in the game,” says John Taylor Garner, founder and CEO of Odynn, a loyalty and rewards platform. “It’s primary coverage, super easy to use, and actually saves you money if you rent even a couple times a year.”

Chase Sapphire Reserve® is best for:

— Travelers seeking straightforward credits and flexible redemptions

— People who frequently rent cars

— Frequent travelers who want strong travel protections

Should You Hold More Than One Premium Card?

There is significant overlap in lounge access and travel credits, so do the math and be critical about how much value you’ll actually get from multiple cards.

If you held all three cards, that’s more than $2,000 in annual fees. Most people don’t need more than one ultra-premium credit card, says Garner. “The overlap isn’t worth the extra fees unless you’re playing a very specific earn strategy, want every lounge access available or need unique transfer partners like American Airlines.”

