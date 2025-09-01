How a 24% Social Security Cut Could Impact Your Retirement in 2032

For decades, people have been talking about a potential financial shortfall in the Social Security system. While many financial observers…

For decades, people have been talking about a potential financial shortfall in the Social Security system. While many financial observers believe Congress will take action to address the problem, the program is now just seven years away from running dry, according to one estimate.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that Social Security payments will be cut by 24% in late 2032 unless changes are made to the current system. That estimate takes into account projections from the Social Security Trustees report as well as the effect of provisions in the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

That 24% cut could mean $18,100 less per year for a dual-earning couple who retires in 2033, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. What that looks like in practice could mean retirees work longer, spend less and turn to assistance programs to fill the gaps.

Recent Changes Could Accelerate Trust Fund Depletion

The upcoming shortfall in the Social Security trust fund is a result of changing demographics amid a stagnant system, according to Eric Diton, president and managing director for the Wealth Alliance, which has offices in New York and Florida but serves clients nationwide. He notes that Social Security is 90 years old, and since its inception, the full retirement age has increased by only two years, while life expectancy has grown by 16 years.

“When it was established, it was supposed to be a safety net,” he says. However, Social Security benefits now represent a significant portion of many retirees’ income.

As lifespans lengthen and people collect Social Security longer, the ratio of workers funding the program to retirees drawing benefits has shifted. In 1945, there were 42 workers paying into the system for every person collecting benefits. By 2022, the number of workers per beneficiary had dropped to 2.8.

The structural issues with the Social Security system have been exacerbated by recent legislation that increases benefits for some individuals and reduces revenue.

The Social Security Fairness Act was passed last year to remove a benefit reduction for those with pensions from jobs that Social Security didn’t cover. Meanwhile, the tax cuts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act mean that fewer retirees will pay taxes on their Social Security benefits.

That may be good news for some, but it also accelerates the timeline for the depletion of the Social Security trust fund. That’s because all taxes paid on Social Security benefits are earmarked for the trust fund.

“When a politician says I’m not going to touch Social Security, they’re being disingenuous,” says Steve Parrish, professor of practice at The American College of Financial Services. That makes it sound like there won’t be any changes to Social Security when, in fact, their lack of action will require cuts to benefits, such as those predicted by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Workers Can Save More, Delay Retirement

For workers, the best response to the pending shortfall in the Social Security trust fund should be to save more. They may also want to consider delaying retirement.

“Even if the government fixes it, someone’s going to hurt,” according to Parrish. He thinks those who are affluent and younger should “factor in a haircut” when it comes to retirement planning. In other words, younger and wealthier people are more likely to see changes that could negatively impact their Social Security benefits.

Moving back the retirement age, increasing taxes and making Social Security need-based are all options to address structural issues in the system, according to Diton. However, he says that the last suggestion might be “political suicide” for any government leader who pursues it.

Perhaps the best advice for current workers is to simply not include Social Security when planning for retirement.

“We have that as one of our financial planning scenarios,” says Rob Burnette, CEO and financial advisor with the Outlook Financial Center in Troy, Michigan. In this way, people can be assured of being prepared for a comfortable retirement regardless of what happens with Social Security.

Retiree Options for Bridging a Social Security Shortfall

For those who will be retired in 2032, the situation is a little different. Suppose Congress fails to act and benefits are reduced. In that case, older Americans may need to make some difficult decisions, particularly if they have meager savings to cover the loss of Social Security income.

“People do have some choices if they are open to them,” Burnette says.

Going back to work, turning a hobby into a business or making lifestyle changes to reduce expenses are all viable choices. However, claiming benefits early at age 62 may compound the problem of lost benefits.

“Mathematically, take the money and run won’t work,” Parrish says.

Those who claim benefits at age 62 will receive about a third less than if they had waited until their full retirement age. If the Social Security trust fund should be depleted, they will see that estimated 24% reduction on top of their already reduced early benefit amount.

Try the following options instead:

— Go back to work. If a couple loses more than $18,000 in benefits in 2032 because of a Social Security shortfall, the best way to make up that cash may be to reenter the workforce. That doesn’t necessarily mean working full-time. A part-time job, gig work or freelancing can help raise income while allowing a retiree to maintain flexibility in their schedule. Retirees who have hobbies may also find they can be monetized, either by finding a job related to them or starting a small business centered around them.

— Reduce expenses. Working may not be enough alone to cover the cash lost from a Social Security shortfall. It may also be necessary to reduce expenses. “You have to go back and revisit expectations,” Burnette says. Retirees may have to travel less, dine in more and eliminate other discretionary spending. Downsizing a home, eliminating a household vehicle, or moving to an area with a lower cost of living can also significantly reduce expenses for those willing to make larger lifestyle changes.

— Look for assistance. Diton views a reduction in Social Security benefits as a catalyst to move more people into state assistance programs, such as Medicaid. “This really could start stressing the states,” he says. Beyond state programs, retirees may be able to get assistance from community organizations and non-profits. The federal Administration for Community Living maintains an Eldercare Locator, which helps older Americans find resource agencies in their area.

