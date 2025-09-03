Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $305 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $9.14 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.7 billion to $10.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $1.92 per share.

