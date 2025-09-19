HeartFlow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Friday reported a loss of $9.2…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Friday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.46.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $43.4 million in the period.

