HealthEquity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $59.9 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $325.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.8 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.74 to $3.91 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

