Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Monday reported a loss of $272.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $3.06 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $363.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $530.8 million, or $5.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

