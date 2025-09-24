H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported profit of…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported profit of $67.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $892 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.9 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.