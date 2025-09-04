Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.8 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $321 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.