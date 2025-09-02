Great Elm: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Tuesday reported…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.9 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEG

