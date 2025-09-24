Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.20 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 1.25 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 1.25 cents at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 2.4 cents at $3.60 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.99 a pound.

