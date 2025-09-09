Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 1.75 cents at $5.20 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 5.72 cents at $2.30 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 3.05 cents at $3.50 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.6 cent at $.96 a pound.

