Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2.5 cents at $4.19 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 2.5 cents at $5.21 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $10.32 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.05 cent at $2.36 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.08 cent at $3.59 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.4 cent at $.96 a pound.

