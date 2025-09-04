Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 4.75 cents at $5.17 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.27 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 4.75 cents at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.2 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 0.35 cent at $3.61 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.42 cent at $.94 a pound.

