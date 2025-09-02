Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 3.75 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 9.75 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.37 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 14 cents at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.2 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.63 cent at $3.64 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.18 cent at $.95 a pound.

