Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 2 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 2.25 cents at $5.17 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.08 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 3.75 cents at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.13 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.5 cent at $3.56 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $1.01 a pound.

