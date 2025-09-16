Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.33 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 0.25 cent at $3.19 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 0.5 cent at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.7 cent at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.12 cent at $3.55 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.65 cent at $.97 a pound.

