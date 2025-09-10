Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 5.5 cents at $5.15 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 3.75 cents at $3.18 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $10.25 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 2.2 cents at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 3.4 cents at $3.50 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.85 cent at $.97 a pound.

