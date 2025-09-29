Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2.25 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 1 cent at $5.19 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.10 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 4.5 cents at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.23 cent at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 1.4 cents at $3.58 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.45 cent at $1.02 a pound.

