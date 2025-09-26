Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 3.25 cents at $5.19 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 6 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.45 cent at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 4.1 cents at $3.57 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.05 cent at $1.01 a pound.

