Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.22 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 0.5 cent at $5.10 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 10.5 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 3.05 cents at $2.37 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 7.37 cents at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.83 cent at $.99 a pound.

