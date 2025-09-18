Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 5 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.39 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.55 cent at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.95 cents at $3.52 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.17 cent at $.97 a pound.

